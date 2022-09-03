Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

