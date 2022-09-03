OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00008953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $250.16 million and $28.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00210772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

