Omni 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,134.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Omni has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009083 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00305569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,369 coins and its circulating supply is 563,053 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.