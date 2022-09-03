Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,154,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,557,000 after acquiring an additional 340,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OMC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

