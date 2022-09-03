OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.68 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.