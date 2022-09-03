ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

