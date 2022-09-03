Onooks (OOKS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $62,478.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $62,478.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
