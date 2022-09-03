Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $210.39 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $210.39 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00095220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00260684 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.