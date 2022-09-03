Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

