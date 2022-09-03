Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
OOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
