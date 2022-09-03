Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $770,836.35 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $770,836.35 and $25,642.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

