Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

