Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $199.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

