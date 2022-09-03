Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

