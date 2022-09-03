Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -179.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

