Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $31,621,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.