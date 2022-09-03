Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,412 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $70.29 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

