Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

