Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

