Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $8.61 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

