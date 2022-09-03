OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded by TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OPRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.28 million, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

