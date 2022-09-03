OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.2 %

OPHC opened at $4.16 on Friday. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

