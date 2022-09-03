ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $102,068.44 and $24,215.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

