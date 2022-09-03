Orbitcoin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $287,672.72 and $142.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.65 or 0.99986177 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00061829 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00234725 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00152824 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00236701 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00056187 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061734 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004143 BTC.
About Orbitcoin
Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the
NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.
Orbitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.