Orbitcoin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $287,672.72 and $142.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.65 or 0.99986177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00061829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00152824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00236701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00056187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004143 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

