Orca (ORCA) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Orca (ORCA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Orca has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Orca has a market cap of $18.57 million and $447,099.00 worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
Orca Coin Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Orca Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.