Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.95 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and $4.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.