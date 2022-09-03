OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.34 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Price Performance

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$426.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.53.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.