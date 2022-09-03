Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on October 17th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Origin Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OGFGY stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $4.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
About Origin Energy
Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.
