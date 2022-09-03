Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.68 Million

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005708 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

