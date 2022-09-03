Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005740 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

