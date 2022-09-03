Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Orla Mining worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Orla Mining

ORLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.