Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.25% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.