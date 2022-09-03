Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.22

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 30722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -488.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -849.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

