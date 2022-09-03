OST 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,184.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, OST has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $359,263.56 and $20,184.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

