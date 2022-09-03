OST (OST) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OST (OST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $352,706.16 and approximately $18,067.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

