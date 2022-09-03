Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

