Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

