Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,206 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.