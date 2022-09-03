OVR Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. OVR has a market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OVR has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,108,678 coins and its circulating supply is 27,480,242 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.