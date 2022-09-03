Oxen Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $12.52 million and $380,507.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.66 or 0.07828850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00163459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00307840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00779825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00595185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,752,997 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

