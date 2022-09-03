PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.51 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.