PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.19 million and $23,479.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

