Pakcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,158.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $250,358.21 and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
