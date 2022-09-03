Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.03.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $539.20 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $421.55 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,466 shares of company stock worth $418,599,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $149,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

