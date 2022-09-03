PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $35.64 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00020139 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $564.58 million and approximately $35.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 326,806,528 coins and its circulating supply is 141,461,662 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

