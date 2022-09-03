Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.10% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

