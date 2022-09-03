Pangolin (PNG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191,783.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $191,783.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,649,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
