Pangolin (PNG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191,783.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $191,783.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,649,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

