Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,952.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $462,630.88 and $87,952.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

