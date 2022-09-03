PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $951,607.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032764 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084516 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041309 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.