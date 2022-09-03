Particl (PART) 1-Day Volume Hits $919.00

Particl (PART) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Particl has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $919.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 61.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008799 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,412,458 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

