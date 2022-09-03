Pastel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $880,560.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $880,560.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Pastel Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

