Pastel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $880,560.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Pastel has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $880,560.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Pastel Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
